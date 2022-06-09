‘Deference to the algorithm’: AI still needs babysitting
Police, universities and HR departments put too much faith in systems that make critical errors
09 June 2022 - 19:57
Back in 2018, Pete Fussey, a sociology professor from the University of Essex, was studying how police in London used facial recognition systems to look for suspects on the street. Over the next two years, he accompanied Metropolitan Police officers in their vans as they surveilled different pockets of the city, using mounted cameras and facial-recognition software. ..
