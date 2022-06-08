Forget our powerful passport, we’re outta here for golden opportunities
Americans are moving abroad as soaring inflation and societal tensions make alternatives more attractive
09 June 2022 - 19:57
US citizens, weary of polarised politics and the soaring cost of living, are taking up residency overseas, a role reversal for what’s long been considered one of the most powerful passports in the world. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.