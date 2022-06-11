Boris lives to fight another day but his popularity is at an all-time low

Johnson’s tenure as UK prime minister has been one of constant survival mode, as his opponents circle once again

The phone call that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was bracing for finally came as he was preparing for last Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee finale. Conservative Party grandee Graham Brady confirmed that more than 15% of the prime minister’s own MPs had submitted letters of no confidence. A vote on his future was imminent...