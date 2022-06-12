×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

With the chips down for Ronald, Moscow hopes fans will be lovin’ Tasty

Opening of 15 rebranded McDonald’s in Russia could test its economic success in becoming more self-sufficient

12 June 2022 - 17:36 By Reuters

McDonald’s restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name: Vkusno & tochka, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UKRAINE WRAP | Hunger fears mount over Ukraine grain blockade World
  2. Russia aims for stranglehold around twin Ukrainian cities World
  3. 31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over ... Food
  4. McDonald's to investigate allegations of dead frog found in McChicken burger South Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — June 13 2022 World
  2. Coldplay turns heat up on climate change with emissions app World
  3. Boris lives to fight another day but his popularity is at an all-time low World
  4. With the chips down for Ronald, Moscow hopes fans will be lovin’ Tasty World
  5. Palestinians, a firing zone is more important than your lives World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech