World

An explosion of child deaths is about to happen in the Horn of Africa: Unicef

Millions of head of cattle and crops lost due to climate change, with Ukraine war and Covid-19 worsening crisis

13 June 2022 - 19:21 By Simon Marks and Mohammed Omar Ahmed

A hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa region is intensifying, with the lives of hundreds of thousands of children increasingly at risk, the UN, aid agencies and government officials have warned. ..

