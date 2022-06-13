×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Eye on the world — June 14 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

13 June 2022 - 19:20

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. An explosion of child deaths is about to happen in the Horn of Africa: Unicef World
  2. This is how Ukraine plans to get its Bauhaus in order after the war World
  3. #MeToo proves inescapable for Xi after brutal clip stokes fresh fury in China World
  4. It’s better 4 all, so tell your boss to call this CEO. He wants to shorten your ... World
  5. Eye on the world — June 14 2022 World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech