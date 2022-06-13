Leave primates and Africa out of it: WHO to change ‘monkeypox’ name
The global health body says it is consulting experts in orthopoxviruses on a more appropriate nomenclature
14 June 2022 - 19:58
The World Health Organisation is weighing an official name change for monkeypox, in light of concerns about stigma and racism surrounding the virus that has infected almost 1,300 people in more than two dozen countries. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.