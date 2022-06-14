Pope slams Putin, praises Ukrainians, but says perhaps war was provoked
Francis says Russia’s actions against brave Ukrainians are brutal, but adds the situation is not black and white
14 June 2022 - 19:58
Pope Francis has taken a new series of swipes at Russia for its actions in Ukraine, saying its troops are brutal, cruel and ferocious, while praising “brave” Ukrainians for fighting for survival...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.