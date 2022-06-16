×

World

Aussies face power cuts as elderly coal plants conk out. Sound familiar?

Coal-fired units have gone offline due to scheduled maintenance and unexpected faults, says Australian minister

16 June 2022 - 19:08 By Sonali Paul

Sydney residents were urged on Thursday to conserve power in the evening as much as possible to avert blackouts, one day after Australia suspended its spot electricity market due to unscheduled outages at ageing coal-fired utilities...

