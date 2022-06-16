Beheadings paint brutal picture as Moz’s IS terror spreads to Pemba

Insurgent attacks have spiked since rainy season ended, as $20bn LNG project remains on hold

A fresh wave of attacks by an Islamic State affiliate in northern Mozambique has prompted the evacuation of the nation’s biggest solar power plant and threatens to further delay TotalEnergies’s $20bn (R320bn) liquefied natural gas project. ..