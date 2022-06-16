Giving it horns: while West dithers, Russia, China scramble for Africa

The two are stepping up their involvement here, leaving the US and Europe worried they are losing their grip

As China began making final preparations for its inaugural June 20-21 Horn of Africa peace summit in Ethiopia this week, AU chairperson and president of Senegal Macky Sall was in Paris pressuring French counterpart Emanuel Macron to ease sanctions on Russia to avoid a food crisis on the continent...