Has your bot got you by the short and curlies?

AI isn’t on the cusp of sentience, but its growing inscrutability and sway over us should still be cause for concern

It was an exasperating week for computer scientists. They’ve been falling over each other to publicly denounce claims from Google engineer Blake Lemoine, chronicled in a Washington Post report, that his employer’s language-predicting system was sentient and deserved all of the rights associated with consciousness...