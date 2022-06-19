×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

So much for all the promises. Coal is back in fashion

Ukraine war has derailed plan to ditch coal after governments championed global cuts at COP26

19 June 2022 - 17:42 By Rachel Morison and Jess Shankleman

When the COP26 climate talks concluded in November, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the world had reached a point of no return in phasing out coal. At the same time, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Europe that Russia was amassing forces near its border...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. G7 pledges to phase out coal power — but without fixing date Business Times
  2. SA’s move to cleaner, greener energy bogged down by finances Business
  3. Market upheavals frustrate UN climate pact Business
  4. Don't rush to cut coal at the expense of jobs, says global lobbyist Business

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — June 20 2022 World
  2. August. That’s when global food crisis will start to bite, say Ukraine farmers World
  3. Has your bot got you by the short and curlies? World
  4. So much for all the promises. Coal is back in fashion World
  5. Adults are loading up on toys. No, not that kind you naughty so-and-so World

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...