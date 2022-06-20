LGBTQ rights blow in Japan as court upholds same-sex marriage ban
The country lags far behind other G7 nations on the issue, and it’s starting to hurt business
20 June 2022 - 19:45
A Japanese court on Monday ruled the country’s ban on same-sex marriage was not unconstitutional, dealing a setback to LGBTQ rights activists in the only Group of Seven nation that does not allow people of the same gender to marry...
