×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Once-spurned superjumbos return after a tailwind in post-Covid travel

The Airbus A380 has had an unexpected post-Covid revival, validating major owners such as Emirates, Qantas

20 June 2022 - 19:46 By Angus Whitley

Written off as an over-sized anachronism when Covid-19 upended aviation, the world’s largest passenger plane is enjoying an unlikely revival to handle an overwhelming rebound in air travel...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Fare play: why have airline ticket prices gone sky high? World
  2. AirAsia X to add long-haul routes, including London, as demand rebounds World
  3. Come fly with me: lift-off for UK city as air taxi hub takes flight Opinion & Analysis
  4. Qantas revives plan for world’s longest direct flights Business

Most read

  1. There’s no ink to dry, Putin: Kazakh president takes aim at his ally World
  2. Once-spurned superjumbos return after a tailwind in post-Covid travel World
  3. When it’s not climate change plaguing Somalis, it’s another one of ‘the three ... World
  4. LGBTQ rights blow in Japan as court upholds same-sex marriage ban World
  5. Eye on the world — June 21 2022 World

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...