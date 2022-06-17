×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

There’s no ink to dry, Putin: Kazakh president takes aim at his ally

As sanctions bite, even causing an ink shortage, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says he doesn’t support ‘quasi-state territories’

20 June 2022 - 19:46 By Bloomberg News

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Europe steps up support for Ukraine as Russia presses offensive World
  2. UKRAINE UPDATES | Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows World
  3. Ukraine defies Russia's Sievierodonetsk ultimatum World
  4. Pope slams Putin, praises Ukrainians, but says perhaps war was provoked World

Most read

  1. There’s no ink to dry, Putin: Kazakh president takes aim at his ally World
  2. Once-spurned superjumbos return after a tailwind in post-Covid travel World
  3. When it’s not climate change plaguing Somalis, it’s another one of ‘the three ... World
  4. LGBTQ rights blow in Japan as court upholds same-sex marriage ban World
  5. Eye on the world — June 21 2022 World

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...