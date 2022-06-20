×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

When it’s not climate change plaguing Somalis, it’s another one of ‘the three Cs’

Strife is life for an 11-year-old boy bearing witness to a cruel convergence of environmental and political disasters

20 June 2022 - 19:45 By Katharine Houreld

Each morning in this Somali border town, 11-year-old Bashir Nur Salat plots his day’s mission behind a crooked wire fence. Armed with only a friend’s yellow school shirt, a borrowed book and a toothy grin, he eyes his prize through the mesh: lunch...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. An explosion of child deaths is about to happen in the Horn of Africa: Unicef World
  2. UN peacekeeping in Africa is working better than you might think Opinion & Analysis
  3. Somalia’s political system is the perfect model for corruption Opinion & Analysis
  4. Giving it horns: while West dithers, Russia, China scramble for Africa World
  5. How the Ukraine war is putting millions of lives at risk in insurgent-hit Africa World

Most read

  1. There’s no ink to dry, Putin: Kazakh president takes aim at his ally World
  2. Once-spurned superjumbos return after a tailwind in post-Covid travel World
  3. When it’s not climate change plaguing Somalis, it’s another one of ‘the three ... World
  4. LGBTQ rights blow in Japan as court upholds same-sex marriage ban World
  5. Eye on the world — June 21 2022 World

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...