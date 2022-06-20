When it’s not climate change plaguing Somalis, it’s another one of ‘the three Cs’

Strife is life for an 11-year-old boy bearing witness to a cruel convergence of environmental and political disasters

Each morning in this Somali border town, 11-year-old Bashir Nur Salat plots his day’s mission behind a crooked wire fence. Armed with only a friend’s yellow school shirt, a borrowed book and a toothy grin, he eyes his prize through the mesh: lunch...