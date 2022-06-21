Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant hits rock bottom
Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a landmark of Aberdeen harbour for 40 years, sank at sea after struggling financially
21 June 2022 - 19:37
Jumbo Floating Restaurant, a faded landmark of Hong Kong, has sunk in the South China Sea after being towed away from the city to an unknown destination...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.