That’s not blood. It’s snow melting too quickly
Scientists race to understand the phenomenon of accelerated snowmelt that is affecting the Alps disproportionately
21 June 2022 - 19:37
Standing on a snowy mountainside about 2,500m above sea level, Eric Marechal holds up a crimson test-tube. Inside is an algae sample known as “snow blood”, a phenomenon that accelerates Alpine thaw and that scientists worry is spreading...
