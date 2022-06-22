Going solar: green Chile is hot for clean energy transition
From Chile and Brazil to India, nations eye hydrogen boom but face high costs and labour expertise challenges
22 June 2022 - 23:01
High in Chile’s sun-drenched Atacama Desert, Gaston Caceres and five other engineers are working on plans for a huge solar-powered hydrogen project that reflects their country's ambitions to become a leading exporter of the fuel. “Green” hydrogen, which is extracted from water using electrolysis in a process powered by renewable energy, is touted as a potential game-changer in the race for net-zero emissions by cutting fossil fuel dependence to fight climate change...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.