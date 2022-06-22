Going solar: green Chile is hot for clean energy transition

From Chile and Brazil to India, nations eye hydrogen boom but face high costs and labour expertise challenges

High in Chile’s sun-drenched Atacama Desert, Gaston Caceres and five other engineers are working on plans for a huge solar-powered hydrogen project that reflects their country's ambitions to become a leading exporter of the fuel. “Green” hydrogen, which is extracted from water using electrolysis in a process powered by renewable energy, is touted as a potential game-changer in the race for net-zero emissions by cutting fossil fuel dependence to fight climate change...