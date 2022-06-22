×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Could BTS bombshell see the house it built crumble?

Members of the Korean band are going solo and things are not looking good for the billionaire behind them

23 June 2022 - 20:13 By Yoojung Lee

It was supposed to be a day of celebration, not heartbreak, for the seven-member Korean pop sensation BTS and its legions of fans across the globe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Alicia Keys says queen personally ‘requested songs’ she sang at jubilee Lifestyle
  2. Why that visit to South Korea to find the ‘perfect’ man may end in tears Lifestyle
  3. K-pop sweeps American Music Awards as BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Dig into this, BHP: Aussie mines’ sex abuse probe shocks ‘beyond expectation’ World
  2. Cruising for a bruising: megayachts run low on safe harbours as sanctions bite World
  3. Could BTS bombshell see the house it built crumble? World
  4. Screw the law, we’re coming out to celebrate Pride, say Nigeria’s LGBTQ ... World
  5. Eye on the world — June 24 2022 World

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'