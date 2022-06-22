Could BTS bombshell see the house it built crumble?
Members of the Korean band are going solo and things are not looking good for the billionaire behind them
23 June 2022 - 20:13
It was supposed to be a day of celebration, not heartbreak, for the seven-member Korean pop sensation BTS and its legions of fans across the globe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.