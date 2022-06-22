Cruising for a bruising: megayachts run low on safe harbours as sanctions bite

‘Neutral’ Fiji’s seizure of Amadea sends warning to Russian oligarchs hoping to hide their ill-gotten gains

When the $325m (R5.2bn) Amadea superyacht that’s been linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov sailed into Fiji in April, the captain may have figured he had found a safe haven. ..