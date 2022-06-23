Screw the law, we’re coming out to celebrate Pride, say Nigeria’s LGBTQ activists
Despite gay relationships being banned, the community is set to celebrate the global event
23 June 2022 - 20:13
YouTuber Victor Emmanuel knows first-hand how tough life is for people who are openly gay in Nigeria, where LGBTQ+ relationships and even same-sex displays of affection are illegal...
