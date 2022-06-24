Are all bets off after US abortion ruling?
Opinion signals same-sex marriage, contraception at risk after abortion verdict
26 June 2022 - 19:58
The US Supreme Court decision ending the right to abortion established by Roe v Wade in 1973 has put other hard-won rights at risk, including the rights to same-sex marriage and contraception...
