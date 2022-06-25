Better than nothing: Biden signs gun law that brings in at least some curbs
White House ceremony marks biggest gun-safety step in a decade
26 June 2022 - 19:58
US President Joe Biden signed gun-safety legislation into law that he called the most significant of its sort in decades, restricting firearm access for the youngest buyers and offering incentives for states to set up “red flag” laws...
