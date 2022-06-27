Life is a spectacle: the remarkable rise of the Ray-Ban billionaire
The Italian entrepreneur, who died this week, went from orphan to owner of the world’s biggest maker of eyewear
27 June 2022 - 20:38
Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian entrepreneur who started with a tiny optics workshop in the Dolomite mountains and ended up as the undisputed world leader in eyewear, has died. He was 87...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.