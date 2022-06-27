×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Life is a spectacle: the remarkable rise of the Ray-Ban billionaire

The Italian entrepreneur, who died this week, went from orphan to owner of the world’s biggest maker of eyewear

27 June 2022 - 20:38 By Tommaso Ebhardt

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian entrepreneur who started with a tiny optics workshop in the Dolomite mountains and ended up as the undisputed world leader in eyewear, has died. He was 87...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 10 reasons to watch 'Top Gun' today Lifestyle
  2. Brothers behind luxury fashion house Chanel worth $90bn after massive windfall World
  3. For Gucci, virtual currencies are in vogue Lifestyle
  4. Ferrari is looking for partnerships, not mergers news

Most read

  1. Life is a spectacle: the remarkable rise of the Ray-Ban billionaire World
  2. Zimbabwe desperate to clip soaring inflation’s wings World
  3. ‘Jolt to the system’: Republicans once went a case at a time, but not anymore World
  4. Forget about Dundee. Meet Crocodile Indee World
  5. Eye on the world — June 28 2022 World

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms