Zimbabwe desperate to clip soaring inflation’s wings
It is planning a triple-digit interest rate hike to tame inflation. The revised inflation outlook is now 160%
27 June 2022 - 20:38
Zimbabwe’s central bank plans to more than double the benchmark interest rate — already the highest in the world — to 190%, a member of its monetary policymaking committee said, as it seeks to put a brake on soaring inflation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.