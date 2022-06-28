×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Eye on the world — June 29 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

28 June 2022 - 19:51 By Reuters

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — June 29 2022 World
  2. SA and others caught between Putin and the West will have to pick a side World
  3. Life throws a Lemon: Supreme Court blurs line between church and state World
  4. Australia is losing religion, but it’s gaining foreigners World
  5. Chinese bureaucracy starves Africa’s export market, while upping its debt World

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms