Life throws a Lemon: Supreme Court blurs line between church and state

The US conservative majority is once again abandoning constitutional law and replacing it with historical originalism

In another bombshell opinion, the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority has upended the way it understands and applies the clause of the constitution that prohibits the establishment of religion. Completing the revolution begun in last week’s decisions expanding gun rights and overturning abortion law, the court said in Kennedy v Bremerton School District that it was abandoning long-established constitutional doctrine and replacing it with a historical analysis...