Earthquake in China’s Sichuan kills more than 40, shakes provincial capital
The quake was the biggest in the tectonically active area since August 2017
05 September 2022 - 20:26 By Reuters
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the region since 2017, killing more than 40 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and more distant provinces...
