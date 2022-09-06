California power use to hit record high, raising chance of blackouts
Temperatures soar as heat blankets the state, pushing its power supply to the limit
06 September 2022 - 20:56 By Brian K. Sullivan and Josh Saul
The punishing heatwave that has been smothering California for days was set to peak on Tuesday, driving power use on the state’s grid to an all-time high and raising the spectre of blackouts...
California power use to hit record high, raising chance of blackouts
Temperatures soar as heat blankets the state, pushing its power supply to the limit
The punishing heatwave that has been smothering California for days was set to peak on Tuesday, driving power use on the state’s grid to an all-time high and raising the spectre of blackouts...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos