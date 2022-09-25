World

They’re Havana groundbreaking referendum in Cuba

Cubans head to polls to vote on government-sponsored code to legalise gay marriage, adoption

25 September 2022 - 19:46 By Dave Sherwood and Reuters TV

Cubans headed to the polls on Sunday to vote on a package of measures that would upend the island’s long-held “machista” culture and legalise gay marriage, even as the country wrestles with a deepening economic crisis...

