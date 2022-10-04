World

European gas drops as mild weather and stockpiles ease nerves

Warmer weather could delay withdrawals from gas storage, while prices have dropped about 50% from the highs of late August

04 October 2022 - 20:55 By Vanessa Dezem and Anna Shiryaevskaya

European natural gas prices extended declines as mild weather and ample stockpiles ease concerns about shortages. ..

