Car bombs at busy Somalia market intersection killed at least 100, president says

After the first explosion hit the education ministry, the second blasted as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims

30 October 2022 - 19:11 By Reuters

The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia's education ministry, next to a busy market intersection, killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning the death toll could rise...

