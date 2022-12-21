TikTok dances were a marketers’ dream. Now they’re looking for a new trend

In August 2020 professional dancer Brian Esperon posted a 15-second video to TikTok of choreography set to WAP, an explicit new song from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which was viewed more than 100 million times. Today he struggles to reach even 1% of that audience.

Esperon was one of the TikTok creators that helped ignite a dance-video craze on the app that turned it into a staple of US digital life. But like all trends, it’s now losing steam.

That’s shaken the network of advertisers, music labels and influencers that organised their time and spending power around the video trend. While that’s not necessarily bad for TikTok, it marks a new phase of its commercial life — one that is less reliant on smaller, unknown creators and more on big names and companies with deep pockets.

“Nothing stays the same on the internet,” said Jamie Cohen, an assistant professor of media studies at CUNY Queens College. “For better or worse.”

TikTok, a unit of China’s Bytedance Ltd., was already popular in Asia when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The circumstances of the virus helped it gain traction in the US. Creators already on the platform, including dancers Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, saw their follower counts soar as the newly homebound devoted more time to social media.