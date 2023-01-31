Pfizer forecasts steep fall in 2023 sales of Covid products
Experts say the company is struggling to escape its dependence on Covid drugs
31 January 2023 - 20:25 By Bhanvi Satija and Michael Erman
Pfizer on Tuesday forecast a bigger-than-expected drop in sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment for 2023, intensifying investor concerns over demand for the products as governments cut orders...
