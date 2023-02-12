Turkey orders 113 arrests after 25,000 buildings sustain quake damage
Government vows meticulous probe into those responsible, while opposition accuses government of not enforcing regulations
12 February 2023 - 20:02 By Daren Butler and Dominic Evans
Turkey has vowed to investigate thoroughly anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in the country’s devastating earthquakes nearly a week ago and has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects...
Turkey has vowed to investigate thoroughly anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in the country’s devastating earthquakes nearly a week ago and has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects...
