Congo watchdog wants billions of dollars more from China minerals-for-infrastructure deal
The central African hasn’t been adequately compensated for the copper and cobalt reserves it contributed, says general inspectorate of finance
19 February 2023 - 21:08 By Michael J. Kavanagh and Kathy Chen
The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s government watchdog called for a major overhaul of the country’s $6.2bn (about R111.9bn) minerals-for-infrastructure deal with China after its investigations found significant breaches of the 2008 agreement...
