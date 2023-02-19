Dirty money rating risks boosting costs for South African banks, state companies
Global watchdog Financial Action Task Force may opt to ‘greylist’ South Africa after February meetings
19 February 2023 - 21:07 By Prinesha Naidoo and Adelaide Changole
South Africa’s government and state-owned companies will find it harder to borrow money, while banking and asset-management fees may increase if the country is added to a global watchdog’s list of nations with shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows. ..
