World

Dirty money rating risks boosting costs for South African banks, state companies

Global watchdog Financial Action Task Force may opt to ‘greylist’ South Africa after February meetings

19 February 2023 - 21:07 By Prinesha Naidoo and Adelaide Changole

South Africa’s government and state-owned companies will find it harder to borrow money, while banking and asset-management fees may increase if the country is added to a global watchdog’s list of nations with shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. US, South Africa form task force to combat wildlife trafficking: Yellen Politics
  2. The dark, tangled web strangling SA Insight
  3. Dirty money puts SA banks at high risk, watchdog warns Business
  4. SA car dealers at high risk of falling prey to money laundering: Financial ... South Africa
  5. Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back World
  6. Kidnappings for ransom – part one: from Mozambique with greed News
  7. UNATHI MPHENDU | Smart tech can follow cash from corruption Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Turkey orders 113 arrests after 25,000 buildings sustain quake damage World
  2. ANALYSIS | After spy balloon incident, can China and the US talk again? World
  3. Famed Chinese ‘rainmaker’ banker goes missing in latest executive disappearance World
  4. Britain’s cherished NHS wrestles with its ‘Reform or Die’ moment World
  5. A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army World

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton