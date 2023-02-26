World

Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia

Hidden trackers planted inside 11 pairs of donated shoes show how most got exported instead of recycled into playgrounds and running tracks

26 February 2023 - 19:24 By Joe Brock, Yuddy Cahya Budiman, Joseph Campbell and Xinghui Kok

At a rundown market on the Indonesian island of Batam, a small location tracker was beeping from the back of a crumbling second-hand shoe store...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Fashioning solutions to textile waste The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. A recycler's life — 60 cold drink bottles buy a loaf of bread South Africa
  3. Slovenia’s ex-president raises €60,000 from sale of his old Renault 4 news
  4. He's got the Fonque The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Dedicated to an African renaissance through fashion and sustainability Lifestyle
  6. Something for the fans: adidas pulls together SA’s ‘football families’ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  7. Luxury handbags are now an investment Lifestyle
  8. ‘Trashion’ designer displays latest art at Sydney beach exhibition The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  9. Posh ice cream, craft beer in vogue as economic squeeze brings luxury downsizing Lifestyle
  10. Caring young shoppers are turning back time Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Dirty money rating risks boosting costs for South African banks, state companies World
  2. Famed Chinese ‘rainmaker’ banker goes missing in latest executive disappearance World
  3. Eye on the world World
  4. Criminal, misogynistic world of 'involuntary celibates' explored by Berlinale ... World
  5. To save democracy from the likes of Putin, nations like SA must join the fight World

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses