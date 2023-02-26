Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia
Hidden trackers planted inside 11 pairs of donated shoes show how most got exported instead of recycled into playgrounds and running tracks
26 February 2023 - 19:24 By Joe Brock, Yuddy Cahya Budiman, Joseph Campbell and Xinghui Kok
At a rundown market on the Indonesian island of Batam, a small location tracker was beeping from the back of a crumbling second-hand shoe store...
At a rundown market on the Indonesian island of Batam, a small location tracker was beeping from the back of a crumbling second-hand shoe store...
