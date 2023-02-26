World

Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia

Hidden trackers planted inside 11 pairs of donated shoes show how most got exported instead of recycled into playgrounds and running tracks

26 February 2023 - 19:24 By Joe Brock, Yuddy Cahya Budiman, Joseph Campbell and Xinghui Kok

At a rundown market on the Indonesian island of Batam, a small location tracker was beeping from the back of a crumbling second-hand shoe store...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Fashioning solutions to textile waste The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. A recycler's life — 60 cold drink bottles buy a loaf of bread South Africa
  3. Slovenia’s ex-president raises €60,000 from sale of his old Renault 4 news
  4. He's got the Fonque The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Dedicated to an African renaissance through fashion and sustainability Lifestyle
  6. Something for the fans: adidas pulls together SA’s ‘football families’ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  7. Luxury handbags are now an investment Lifestyle
  8. ‘Trashion’ designer displays latest art at Sydney beach exhibition The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  9. Posh ice cream, craft beer in vogue as economic squeeze brings luxury downsizing Lifestyle
  10. Caring young shoppers are turning back time Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia World
  2. A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army World
  3. Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia World
  4. Cities are the new front line in the cyber crime war World
  5. All dressed up and nowhere to go: Aspen flop bodes ill for Africa World

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests