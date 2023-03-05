UK plans law to prevent asylum claims as small boat arrivals shoot up by 60%
A record 45,756 migrants reached the UK via the Channel last year, up more than 60% from a year earlier
05 March 2023 - 21:06 By Lisa Lee
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government plans new laws to prevent people who enter the UK on small boats from claiming asylum, as it looks for ways to halt a record influx of migrants crossing the English Channel. ..
