World

When the chips are down: cost of potatoes drives up South African Shisa Nyama Index

A bag of the tubers cost 28% more in February than in December

06 March 2023 - 22:50 By Renee Bonorchis

The village of Sodwana Bay in remote northeastern South Africa is renowned among scuba divers and deep-sea fishermen for its sharks, rays, marlin and seahorses. Lately it’s been getting a reputation for expensive fried chips...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Smaller baskets, more braaiing for Woolies customers Business
  2. Food costs 13% more than a year ago, says economic justice and dignity group South Africa
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | In quite a state: checks and imbalances, public services and ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. UK plans law to prevent asylum claims as small boat arrivals shoot up by 60% World
  2. Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia World
  3. Climate change is launching a mutant seed space race aboard International Space ... World
  4. A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army World
  5. Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite World

Latest Videos

Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...
15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control