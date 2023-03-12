World

Texas power grid may need ‘breath of God’ to keep cool in summer

Wind and solar power are helping to meet growing demand, while small nuclear reactors have tremendous promise, says regulator

12 March 2023 - 19:56 By Naureen S. Malik

The Texas electric grid’s ability to provide enough summertime energy may hinge on whether renewable sources can meet growing demand that’s already sapped fossil fuel and nuclear power supplies...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Power outages, flight delays as storm causes chaos in the US World
  2. Uber, Motional launch robotaxi service in Las Vegas Motorsport
  3. How Trump could win the 2024 Republican nomination World
  4. Six dead after vintage planes collide at Texas air show World

Most read

  1. When the chips are down: cost of potatoes drives up South African Shisa Nyama ... World
  2. A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army World
  3. Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia World
  4. Famed Chinese ‘rainmaker’ banker goes missing in latest executive disappearance World
  5. Climate change is launching a mutant seed space race aboard International Space ... World

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...