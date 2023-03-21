World

ANALYSIS | Social media-driven bank runs burden regulators with a bigger problem

Some in the banking industry are playing down the risks of another Silicone Valley Bank-style downfall

21 March 2023 - 19:48 By Hannah Lang

The speed at which depositors fled Silicon Valley Bank this month — withdrawing $42bn (R780bn) in 24 hours — has left authorities confronting a new risk: the social media-driven bank run...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. London enjoys positive results after tackling ‘invisible killer’ head on World
  2. Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia World
  3. A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army World
  4. In Burkina Faso, forcing a girl into marriage means one less mouth to feed World
  5. A lost decade worse than Japan’s threatens to change UK forever World

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
'Ramaphosa, voetsek!': Julius Malema leads protesters to Union Buildings for ...