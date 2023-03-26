Cubans head to the polls, all eyes on voter turnout
Government, saddled by inflation and growing unrest, encouraged unity, calling on citizens to vote and give a show of support for the communist leadership
26 March 2023 - 19:24 By Dave Sherwood
Cubans began voting on Sunday for the 470 lawmakers who will represent them in the country´s National Assembly in a closely watched election seen as a referendum on the communist-run government at a time of deep economic crisis...
