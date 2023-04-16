Fossil fuels find a loophole in the latest G7 climate pledge
G7 ministers pledged to work towards cleaning emissions by 2035 but left open the door to new investment in natural gas and ongoing use of fossil fuels
16 April 2023 - 18:19 By Shoko Oda and Tsuyoshi Inajima
The meeting of Group of Seven energy and environment ministers ended on Sunday without a deadline to halt new coal investments or the kinds of firm commitments that climate advocates have said are necessary to limit global warming...
Fossil fuels find a loophole in the latest G7 climate pledge
G7 ministers pledged to work towards cleaning emissions by 2035 but left open the door to new investment in natural gas and ongoing use of fossil fuels
The meeting of Group of Seven energy and environment ministers ended on Sunday without a deadline to halt new coal investments or the kinds of firm commitments that climate advocates have said are necessary to limit global warming...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos