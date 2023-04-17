Red alert! Ruby of ‘almost unheard of’ size and quality unearthed in Mozambique
Sotheby’s to auction world’s largest ruby in New York in June
17 April 2023 - 16:22 By Jessie Pang
The largest ruby in the world to come to auction will be offered by Sotheby's in New York in June, the auction house said at a preview in Hong Kong, and is estimated to achieve more than $30m (about R548.4m)...
Red alert! Ruby of ‘almost unheard of’ size and quality unearthed in Mozambique
Sotheby’s to auction world’s largest ruby in New York in June
The largest ruby in the world to come to auction will be offered by Sotheby's in New York in June, the auction house said at a preview in Hong Kong, and is estimated to achieve more than $30m (about R548.4m)...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos