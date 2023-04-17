World

Red alert! Ruby of ‘almost unheard of’ size and quality unearthed in Mozambique

Sotheby’s to auction world’s largest ruby in New York in June

17 April 2023 - 16:22 By Jessie Pang

The largest ruby in the world to come to auction will be offered by Sotheby's in New York in June, the auction house said at a preview in Hong Kong, and is estimated to achieve more than $30m (about R548.4m)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Whether you’ve got R8,000 or R9m, one of 130 Irma Sterns could be yours News
  2. Hellier’s bells! Unique 1679 Stradivari violin could fetch up to R170m Lifestyle
  3. I am what I am, an’ I’m not ashamed because I’m going to fetch R3.9m Lifestyle

Most read

  1. ‘Era has passed’ as Beijing subway drops mandatory Covid-19 mask rule World
  2. Key takeaways from G7 statement on energy and climate change World
  3. Fossil fuels find a loophole in the latest G7 climate pledge World
  4. Astronomers used machine learning to mine data from South Africa’s MeerKAT ... World
  5. Ageing shadow fleet carrying Russian oil poses disaster risk World

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras