Lines stretch down the block at food banks as costs go up and pandemic aid expires
Price of groceries in the US has grown 50% faster than overall inflation since 2020
07 May 2023 - 20:55 By Mike Dorning
The line outside Boston’s American Red Cross Food Pantry on a recent Saturday morning stretched the length of two football fields. The number of people filing into the red-brick industrial-zone warehouse on some days now exceeds the worst periods of the pandemic economic crisis and in April it had the second highest monthly traffic since it opened in 1982, according to David Andre, the director...
