Rishi Sunak flunks his first electoral test as prime minister
As defeat loomed in English local elections, Conservatives found new targets for the blame game. This does them no good
07 May 2023 - 20:55 By Martin Ivens
In their search for scapegoats, Tory MPs have tried blaming the civil service “blob”, the BBC, woke warriors, striking public service workers and illegal immigrants for their woes. But as defeat loomed in English local elections last week, Conservatives found new targets for the blame game: their own past leaders...
Rishi Sunak flunks his first electoral test as prime minister
As defeat loomed in English local elections, Conservatives found new targets for the blame game. This does them no good
In their search for scapegoats, Tory MPs have tried blaming the civil service “blob”, the BBC, woke warriors, striking public service workers and illegal immigrants for their woes. But as defeat loomed in English local elections last week, Conservatives found new targets for the blame game: their own past leaders...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos