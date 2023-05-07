World

Rishi Sunak flunks his first electoral test as prime minister

As defeat loomed in English local elections, Conservatives found new targets for the blame game. This does them no good

07 May 2023 - 20:55 By Martin Ivens

In their search for scapegoats, Tory MPs have tried blaming the civil service “blob”, the BBC, woke warriors, striking public service workers and illegal immigrants for their woes. But as defeat loomed in English local elections last week, Conservatives found new targets for the blame game: their own past leaders...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CORONATION WRAP | Charles and Camilla return to Buckingham Palace as King and ... Lifestyle
  2. UK Conservatives suffering ‘terrible’ night with local election losses World
  3. UK defence ministry is engaged in 'prudent planning' on Sudan Africa
  4. Boris Johnson says 'I did not lie' over lockdown parties World

Most read

  1. Don’t rule out a grid collapse accompanied by looting and vandalism this winter World
  2. Lines stretch down the block at food banks as costs go up and pandemic aid ... World
  3. Rishi Sunak flunks his first electoral test as prime minister World
  4. Eye on the world — January 10 2022 World
  5. I’ll see his execution for the rest of my life, says Arbery’s dad as his ... World

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters